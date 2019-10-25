Claudia J. Suverison, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia J. Suverison, 78, of Fowler, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 12, 1940, in Howland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard and Erla (Mook) Swindler.

On February 14, 1993, she married her second husband, Lyle Suverison. They shared 15 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until his passing, July 2, 2008. She married Dave Cover May 26, 2018. He survives her.

She was a homemaker and a member of Fowler Community Church.

She was Vice President and Charter member of Fowler Historical Society and also a Red Hatter.

Claudia’s memory will be carried on by her daughters, Doreen (Joe) Enos of Gustavus, Ohio and Noreen (Rick) Rhine Ashtabula, Ohio; son, Paul (Louise) Spencer of Fowler, Ohio; stepdaughter, Cathy (Joe) Lewis; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by half-sister, Cathy (Ron) Seabolt of North Carolina and half-brothers, Bob Swindler of Florida and Don Swindler of Colorado.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her by her first husband, Don Spencer; second husband and daughter, Donna Mohney.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Fowler Community Church, 4665 OH-305, Fowler, OH 44418, where Pastor Joel Dickson will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the church and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, October 29, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Dugan Cemetery, Fowler, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Fowler Community Church, 4665 OH-305, Fowler, OH 44418, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

