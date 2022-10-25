WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia J. Keener, 71, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital.

She was born May 19, 1951, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Emmett J. and Lillian (Hall) Keener.

She was employed in retail at Kmart.

Claudia was a member of Warren Baptist Temple.

Claudia was a member of the International Clowns of America and Assorted Nuts Clown Association.

Claudia loved volunteering and spending time with kids.

She is survived by her mother, Lillian Keener; sister, Marilyn Keener of Warren, Ohio; brother, Emmett (Bonnie) Keener, Jr. of Spring, Texas; niece, Robyn (Ari) Pacheco of Tomball, Texas; nephew, Jason (Crystal) Keener of Little Elm, Texas; and four great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Warren Baptist Temple, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Entombment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.