Claudia C. Primm Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia C. Primm, 83, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born June 7, 1936, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, the daughter of the late Shirley and Erdine (Johnson) Cork.

She was employed at the Johnson Rubber company for 13 years and then in the bakery department at the Giant Eagle grocery store for 11 years.

Claudia enjoyed crafts, crocheting and Wii “computer” bowling.

She is survived her daughter, Paula (Jerry) Gulosh of Las Vegas, Nevada and a son, David (Michelle) Primm of Warren. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Christine, Devon, Jesse, Jamie, Shannon, Crystal, Ashley, Erin, Michael, Katrina, Jenna and Megan, along with eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Claudia was preceded in death by her husband, James Primm who passed away in 1999; a son, Michael; a daughter Anna, a brother, Larry and a sister, Jean.

Per her wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

