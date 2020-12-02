Claude R. Richman, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claude R. Richman, 83, of Bristolville, died early Monday morning, November 30, at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren.

He was born April 25, 1937 in Warren, a son of the late Leroy and Florence (Hall) Richman.

Claude was a 1955 graduate of Bristol High School.

He was employed as a computer specialist for Peerless Electric in Warren for many years, prior to retiring.

He was a member of the North Bristol Christian Church, the Bristol Historical Society, the Cortland Moose Lodge and the Farmington Senior Center.

He enjoyed traveling and camping at his cabin in Pennsylvania.

Claude is survived by his niece, Danette Gioiello of Dayton; a sister-in-law, Gwendolyn (Shumaker) Richman; a cousin, Violet (Richman) Grove; numerous great nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Queenie, who was his best friend.

Besides his parents, Claude was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Richman and two nephews, Dennis and Douglas Richman.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, at the Evergreen Cemetery, St. Rt. 88 in Bristolville, with Pastor Dale Briggs officiating.

Arrangements for Mr. Richman are under the direction of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.