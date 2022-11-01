VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarene (Tricker) Smith, 96, of Vienna, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland, following a short illness.

She was born January 13, 1926, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Marjorie (Sharp) Tricker.

Clarene was a graduate of Gustavus High School.

She was a housewife, mother of four and worked at Hillside Hospital in the office department.

Clarene enjoyed helping at Gustavus Federation Church and was active at the Vienna Methodist Church.

She also enjoyed baking, golfing and bowling.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey D. (Wanita) Smith of Vienna, Ohio, Greggery D. Smith of Brookfield, Ohio, Douglas S. Smith of Hartford, Ohio and Randall R. Smith of Hartford, Ohio; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Smith; sister, Elgene (Tricker) Bland and brother, Lanny Tricker.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Pineview Memorial Park, where Pastor Sam Mohn will officiate.

Entombment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Vienna United Methodist, 4265 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

