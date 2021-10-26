Clara B. Whitehair, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara B. Whitehair, 91, of Girard, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Over The Rainbow.

She was born September 25, 1930 in Mantua, Ohio, a daughter of the late John S. and the late Florence Wood Parker.

On August 16, 1956, she married Onie F. Whitehair and shared thirty-six loving years of marriage before he passed away on December 3, 1992.

Clara worked for Packard Electric as an assembler for 30 plus years and was a member of Warren Baptist Temple.

She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, bowling and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved traveling including many train rides, several cross country car adventures and an international trip to Japan which included successfully climbing Mt. Fuji. She played several instruments in her high school band. She was the drummer in the family country western band Fred White and the Country Aces. Clara always loved animals and truly enjoyed spending time with all of the family pets.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Loraine Cook of Salisbury, North Carolina, Marcie Nagy of Girard, Ohio, with whom she made her home, both from her first husband, Vance Hazel. Onie’s children from his first marriage, Onie F. Whitehair, Jr., Sherry Sprungal (deceased), Kenneth Whitehair (deceased) and Kim Shannon (deceased) and their children together, Thomas (Cindy) Whitehair of Medina, Ohio and Jody (Hiedi) Whitehair of Salem, Oregon. She is survived by many, many descendents.

She was preceded in death by both of her husbands; her parents; a sister, Evelyn Hacker and three children and grandson, John Paul Nagy.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Warren Baptist Temple, in her memory.