WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara B. Barnabo, 101, of Warren, Ohio passed away on April 22, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 10, 1921 in Yukon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Antonio Barnabo and the late Angelica (Valmassoni) Barnabo.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and worked at the GE Ohio Lamp Plant, retiring after 40 years.

Clara was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, as well as several golf and bowling leagues. In addition to golf and bowling, she enjoyed crocheting and making crafts, volunteering at St. Joseph Riverside Hospital and cheering for the Detroit Lions.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Clara was preceded in death by her parents as well as three brothers and five sisters.

The family wishes to publicly acknowledge and thank the staff at Community Commons Assisted Living for their exceptional care and support of Clara in the past ten years.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. where Fr. Katrinak will officiate.

She will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

