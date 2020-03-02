Clair E. Rowe, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clair E. Rowe, 81, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at The Windsor House Care Facility.

He was born March 4, 1938, in Buchanan County, Virginia, the son of Lydia Jackson.

He attended both the Leavittsburg Church of the Nazarene and the Warren First Assembly of God throughout his entire lifetime.

Initially, he was an electrician but as a lifelong learner, he accumulated skills and certifications in small engine repair, carpentry, HVAC and auto mechanics. He was employed at Kline Tube Company, Fiest Lumber Company and Bloom Industries where he worked as head of maintenance.

He married Patricia Thigpen on June 5, 1965 and they shared 49 years of marriage.

He enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s events and was a staple at every LaBrae home athletic event. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson’s family on Sundays when they would take him to dinner after church. He loved fixing things, helping people and greeting others with a smile and mints.

Clair will be deeply missed by his children, Brenda (Gary) Short of Manassas, Virginia, Debbie (David) Jenkins of Champion, Ohio, David (Lori) Keith of Smithfield, North Carolina, Richard (Pamela) Keith of Champion, Ohio, Scott (Denise) Rowe of Braceville, Ohio and Todd (Mandy) Rowe of Leavittsburg, Ohio; sister, Betty Magnuson of Klamathfalls, Oregon; brother, Carlos Jackson of Ketchican, Alaska; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and a granddaughter, Micah Lee Keith.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the First Community Church, 4640 W. Market Street, Leavittsburg, OH 44430. Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. where Pastor John Jaros will officiate.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may send condolences to the family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests that material contributions be made to The First Community Church of Leavittsburg, in his memory.

