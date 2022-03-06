WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy Y. Miner, 53, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 4, 1968 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Floyd D. and Arah L. (Grubb) Tenney.

She was a graduate of Chalker High School.

She was employed as a press operator at Normandy Plastics.

Cindy loved fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

She is survived by daughters, Darlene Miner of Warren, Arah (Will) Kistler of Warren, Kayla Miner of Warren and Charity (Matt) Claus of Columbus; sisters, Crystal (Chris) Warner of Columbus and Angel (Tom) Wargo of Warren; brothers, Randy (Robin) Tenney of West Virginia, Buck (Edith) Tenney of West Virginia, Harold Tenney of Southington and Chris Tenney of Austintown; grandchildren, Aden and Kira and a great-niece, Peyton.

Cindy was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Tenney and brothers, Walter and Tub Tenney.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Bill McCartney will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

