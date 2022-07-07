WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy Louise Nabors, 65 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home.

She was born August 3, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ray Francis Dell and Dorothy Mae (Loutz) Adams.

On July 18, 1998, she married Homer E. Nabors III. They shared 23 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a graduate of Western Reserve High School.

Cindy worked at Packard Electric/Delphi for about five years.

She was an auxiliary member Chapter 700 of the American Legion.

Cindy enjoyed crocheting, animals, cats, and dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Homer E. Nabors III of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Amberlei Dean and Autumn Dean; son, Aaron Dean; mother, Dorothy Mae (Loutz) Adams; grandchildren, Winter Bischoff and Alexander Dean and brothers, Mark Dell, Walter Dell, Gary Dell and Robert Dell.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Francis Dell.

No services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

