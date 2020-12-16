WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher Dale “Chief” Redick, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 15, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth L. and the late Louise E. (McCollum) Redick.

On November 5, 1983, he married Deborah Huff and they spent the next 36 years together, until her passing on July 1, 2020.

Christopher was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a police officer and former Chief of Police for Champion Police Department.

Christopher was an avid shooter and member of the Greenville Gun Club. He also enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph (Octavious) Redick of Champion, Ohio and Jon Redick of Champion, Ohio and siblings, Dan (Robin) Redick, Leah (Tom) Wietecha, Steve (Carole) Redick, Dawn (Steve) Mondok, Tim Redick and Elizabeth (Jeff) Black.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Redick; loving wife, Deborah Redick and his parents.

Private services will be held, with Carl W. Hall Funeral Home honored to assist with these arrangements.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

In accordance with the state health mandates, masks will be required for those that attend.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.