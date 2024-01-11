BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine M. Risch, 92, formally of Brookfield, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Country Club and Rehabilitation Campus of Newton Falls.

She was born January 25, 1931, in Stow, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late Charles Joseph Wenger and the late Mary Mildred Burkhart.

Christine was a wonderful homemaker and caregiver. She also enjoyed various jobs at Polson Rubber Co., Vogue Beauty Shop, Spiegel Catalog Store, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, and Champion Master Cleaners. Christine loved to write and keep busy but was also the best listening ear.

Survivors include two sisters, Annette L. Wenger, and Wanda L. Peterson both of Garrettsville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jasmine and Jacob; and three great-grandchildren, Xavier, Cylus, and Logan.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burdell; her daughter, Cindy L. Eaton and her companion of 11 years, Ronald G. McFadden.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Burial will immediately follow in the Windham Township Cemetery.