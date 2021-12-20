WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chris E. Gilger, 67 of Warren, Ohio went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Chris was born November 24, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Oliver and Helen (Plummer) Gilger. He was raised in Champion and was a Marine Corps veteran.

Chris was the executive director of the Warren Family Mission for 23 years. His greatest joy in life was leading people to his savior, Jesus Christ. He loved serving the people of Trumbull County and providing them with food, clothing and housing. He lived his life according to the words of Christ in Matthew 25:35-40: “Then the King will say to those on His right, ‘Come, you who are blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry, and you have Me something to eat; I was thirsty and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger and you invited Me in; naked, and you clothed Me; I was sick, and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me.’ Then the righteous will answer Him, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry, and feed You, or thirsty, and give You something to drink? And when did we see You as a strange, and invite You in, or naked, and clothe You? And when did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to You?’ And the King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it for one of the least of these brothers or sisters of Mine, you did it for Me.’

He had a caring heart, especially for those who are caught up in drug and alcohol addiction. Many people owe their lives to the intervention and programs that the mission provided for them. Chris was adamant that no one would ever have to pay for the services they received.

Chris was a member of Harvest Christian Assembly of God church in Howland.

Chris was married for 45 years to his wife, Margaret, whom he married September 4, 1976 and together they have seven children.

He leaves behind his wife and daughters, Sara Lightener, Lauren (Andrew) Fernia-Smith and Caitlin (Eddie) White; sons, Adam (Nicolette) Gilger, Nick (Jessica) Gilger, Noah (Leah) Gilger and Aaron (Amanda) Gilger. He also had 19 grandchildren, who loved spending time with grandpa. He is also survived by his brother, Bruce. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gary and Denny and his sister, Marcia.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

