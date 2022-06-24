WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester J. Warzala, 95, formerly of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 20, 1926, in Warren, Ohio, son of the late John S. Warzala and the late Mary (Kobos) Warzala.

He retired as a press operator from Packard Electric Division of GM for 32 years.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Church in Parma, Ohio and the Polish Union Fraternal Organization.

Chester was a veteran of the United State Army having served during WWII.

Chester is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Gregory) Mong of Niles, Ohio and Karen L. Warzala of Florida; two stepsons, Michael W. (Janet) Bukach and Alan (Carla) Bukach; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marion E. Bates; second wife, Anna Klabon; son, Jeffrey A. Warzala; and his siblings.

Per his wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Serenity Hospice of Stow, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.