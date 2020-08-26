Chester Duwayne Burchett, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester Duwayne Burchett, 71, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday evening, Monday, August 24, 2020, at Washington Square Healthcare.

He was born March 21, 1949, in Marietta, Ohio, the son of the late John Henry and the late Sylvia Marie (Vanway) Burchett.

On January 15, 1977, Chester married the former Mary L. Nunn. They have enjoyed 43 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Chester was a spray painter for Owen Bucket in Cleveland.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during Vietnam War.

Chester enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, horseshoes and having a cold beer.

He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Burchett of Warren, Ohio; children, Ricky, Deborah, Larry, Herbert and Melody; 24 grandchildren, three of which he raised Christopher, Mary Raider and Kelly; 56 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his children, Donald, Mark, Patricia and Sonja and three grandchildren.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31 at the funeral home.

Due to the current health crisis and mandate, masks should be worn and social distancing should be observed.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: