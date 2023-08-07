WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl “Sherrie” Faulkner, 75, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, August 4, 2023.

She was born February 4, 1948, in Indianapolis, Indiana, a daughter of the late Walter L. and Alberta A. (Adams) Hunt.

Cheryl retired from Warren City Schools in 2011.

She enjoyed bowling, dances, playing cards, listening to music, and spending time with her family.

Cheryl’s memory will be cherished by her children, John (Shera) Ainsley, Treva Ainsley-Perry, Brian (Dina) Ainsley, Robert (fiancée Tamara) Ainsley III and Michael (Beth) Faulkner; brother, Terry (Christine) Hunt; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Ainsley, Jr.; second husband, Steven Faulkner, Sr.; daughter, Bunny Ainsley; and grandson, Anthony Ainsley-Perry.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.