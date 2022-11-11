EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Lee Murphy, 72, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 4, 1950, in Ashtabula, Ohio. She was adopted and raised by the late Harry and Dorothy (Thompson) Kockler.

Cheryl enjoyed life and was full of joy. She loved being outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Josh) Hamby of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Tabitha Ballew, Cheyenne Davis, China Frye, Susie Weaver, Lexie Weaver, Edwin Crowder, Austin Crowder, Samuel Hise, Andrew Hise, Josh Hise, Samantha Null and Jasmin Kuntz; great-grandchildren, Rio Wallace, Vahn Wallace, Laura Wallace, Emma Beaman, Kimberly Davis, Danny Ballew and Zoe Null.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, David Gravatt; sisters, Monica White and Janet Stewaway.

Services will be held at 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

