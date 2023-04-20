WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl L. Francis, 65, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born April 19, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Richard A. and the late Phyllis (Tennant) Crays.

Cheryl was employed as a medical secretary at Dr. Holly Maggiano’s office for years.

She enjoyed gardening, bowling, walks along the beach and playing with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Brandon Francis of Niles, Ohio and Cameron (Emily) Francis of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer Francis of Howland, Ohio; brothers, Richard (Arletta) Crays and Jon Crays; and grandchildren, Easton and Kallyn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Grove.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.