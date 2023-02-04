NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Ruth Wakefield, 94, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

She was born September 5, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roy and the late Winona “Winnie” (Sirrine) Matson.

She was a graduate of North Bloomfield High School.

She is survived by her son, George Wakefield of Farmdale, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George “Hoot” Wakefield.

There will be no services at this time.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.