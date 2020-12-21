Charlotte R. Moore, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte R. Moore, 82, of Kinsman, was united in Heaven with her loving husband, Phillips, on Friday, December 18, 2020, after an extended illness.

She was born on June 26, 1938, in Warren, the daughter of Samuel Roscoe and Katherine Cefrick Roscoe, who along with her brother, John, precedes her in death.

Charlotte and Phil were married on August 11, 1956, shortly after her graduation in June from Warren G. Harding High School. They shared almost 63 wonderful years together and are survived by their three children, Phillips D. (Shelly) Moore and Patrick S. (Debbie) Moore of Kinsman and Susan D. (Robert) Lewis of Cortland. She also leaves behind three stepgrandchildren, Adam Lewis, Lindsey Lewis, Jacob Lewis and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Joy Lewis. In her eyes, taking care of her family was her most important role in life.

Charlotte was also a very diverse artist and worked with many mediums through the years, but she had a special talent when it came to painting, mostly with watercolors and fired china paints, drawing with pencils and hand throwing clay pottery. She loved teaching others and offered many art classes at the Kinsman Library.

Other than on the family farm that she and Phil restored together in Kinsman, Charlotte loved spending time in Combermere, Ontario, Canada fishing for largemouth bass. She was a woman of great patience and would spend hours bouncing her favorite topwater plug at the Conroy Marsh waiting to catch “the big one.”

Due to the pandemic, there will be no public service at this time.

Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

A “Celebration of Life” for their parents is being planned for late summer.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.carlwhall.com.

The family extends their true gratitude to the entire staff at Gillette Nursing Home for the love and care that they provided over the past few years to their mother. You all are heroes in our eyes. They would also like to thank Ohio Living Hospice for their care, kindness and comfort during this difficult time.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.