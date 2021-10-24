Charlotte Mary Trunick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Mary Trunick, “Aunt YaYa”, 65, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born July 24, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward and Evelyn (Scott) Trunick.

She was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper at Glenwood Engineering in Niles, Ohio and was previously employed as a waitress at Bob Evans for over 25 years.

Charlotte is survived by her brother, Michael (Linda) Trunick of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Kathleen (Con) Celli of Ontario, Canada and Michelle (Theodore Strouth) Trunick-Sebben of Dublin, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Tonya (Jim) Rollison, Michael (Debbie) Trunick, Marianne (Nick) Komro, Alessia Celli-Dawes, Katrina (Sok Phum) Celli, Phillip (Lauren) Sebben and Kelly Sebben; great-nephews and great-nieces, Jimmy, Nathan, and Brian Rollison, Sarah (Alex Daniels) Orpurt, Lauren Trunick, Segan Trunick, Leo Komro, Tony Komro, Tessa Phum, Sasha Phum, Evelyn Sebben, Olivia Dawes, Aliyana Dawes and Zoe Daniels and a special friend, Jen Walker.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Dan Tayman will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 706 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.