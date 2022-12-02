CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Anne Behling, 75, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born November 15, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles Pierson and the late Norma (Gilmore) Pierson.

She worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital as a CRNA for 33 years.

Charlotte enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Andrew Behling of Norfolk, Virginia; daughter, Nicole (Stephen) Johnson of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Linda Jenkins of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter, Marina Johnson and grandson, Steven Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Behling and a brother, Chuck Pierson.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Carl W.Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home prior to the service.

She will be laid to rest in Pineview Memorial Park.

