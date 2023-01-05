LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Hoffman, 67, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born February 5, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles B. and the late Betty (Kinnan) Hoffman.

Charles worked as a mechanic for several different railroads which included, Erie, Norfolk Southern and Conrail, which was his favorite.

He enjoyed camping and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Hoffman of Leavittsburg, Ohio, whom he married November 22, 1975; daughter, Angela (Jeffrey) Price; son, Curtis (Katherine) Hoffman; brother, Mark Hoffman; sister, Christine (Greg) Gibson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Hoffman.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.