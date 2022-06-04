

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Vernon Moorhead, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born September 12, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Charles Moorhead and the late Betty (Simmons) Packer.

Charles enjoyed playing softball, pool, Harleys and watching the Steelers. He was a big family man and was present for all family functions. Charles loved hanging out with his brother, James.

Left to cherish his memory are his 13 children, Charles (Brittney) Moorhead II of Warren, Ohio, Van (Alexandria) Moorhead of Warren, Ohio, Anthony (Jessica) Moorhead of Perry, Ohio, Tanya Moorhead of Thompson, Ohio, Michael (Hope) Moorhead of Warren, Ohio, Lucas Litz of Newton Falls, Ohio, Jonathan (Ariel) Moorhead of Warren, Ohio, Ashley Moorhead, of Warren, Ohio, Mitchel Moorhead of North Carolina, Jamie Moorhead of Warren, Ohio, Jacob Moorhead of Warren, Ohio, Jody Hayes of Warren, Ohio, Gina “Little Halcie” York of Southington, Ohio; brother, James (Tamara) Moorhead and sisters, Diana (Lee) Kratovil of Niles, Ohio, Wilda Moorhead, of Warren, Ohio and Cindy Moorhead, of New York and also 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Anna Marie Moorhead.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where his cousin, Dave Trescott will officiate. Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A funeral dinner will follow the service.

