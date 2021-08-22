Charles R. Cope, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. Cope, 82, of Southington, went home to be with his Heavenly Father, Friday afternoon, August 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



“Charlie” as he was affectionately known and “Papa” to his beloved grandchildren, was born May 25, 1939 in Robbins, Tennessee, a son of the late Jay A. and Flora (Ellis) Cope. The family relocated to the Warren area when he was 3 years old.



Charlie was a 1957 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and worked for General Motors in Lordstown for 31 years, retiring in 1999.

He also served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves.



He married the former Barbara E. Heakin on February 22, 1963. They shared 58 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.



Charlie was a man of faith and a member of the Grace Fellowship Church in Niles. He spent many years serving the Lord in various ministries, including serving as a Deacon, Elder, singing in the choir, serving on the building committee and visiting the sick. He was always ready and willing to help and serve in any way he could.



He was a devoted family man and was very involved with whatever his children had going on, including coaching all three in baseball and softball. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending classic car shows and sharing with his friends about their old cars, as well as his classic 1950 Chevy Bellaire, which he restored himself. Charlie also enjoyed woodworking projects and restoring furniture and houses.



Besides his wife, Charlie is survived by his three children, Amy (Robert), Doug (Bev) and Tim (Tracy). He also leaves behind a sister, Shirley Cope; eight grandchildren, Bayle (Adam), Hannah, Nicholas, Melanie (Billy), Carla (Matt), Jill, Preston and Collin; four great-grandchildren, Liam, Paityn, Blake and Owen; a sister-in-law, Doris Cope and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher M. Cope; two brothers, Jay Daniel Cope and Kenneth Cope and a sister, Harriet Cope Wilmoth.



Due to the ongoing public health situation, private graveside services will be held.



A public celebration of Charlie’s life will be held for family and friends at a later date at the Grace Fellowship Church.



Arrangements for Mr. Cope are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Charles R. Cope, please visit our Tribute Store.

