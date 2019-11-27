Charles Paul Panyko, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – I, Charles Paul Panyko, Jr., 68, of Warren, passed away peacefully in my home surrounded by my family, Monday morning, November 25, 2019, after fighting and surviving cancer for six long years.

During that time I was able to welcome multiple grandchildren into this world and create many memories that will last a lifetime and will be held dear to my family’s hearts forever.

Charles was born November 20, 1951 in Southington, the son of Charles Paul Panyko, Sr. and Dolores M. (Larson) Panyko.

A lifelong resident of Warren and Southington, Charles was a 1969 graduate of Chalker High School.

He then served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany and was assigned to the Electronic Defense Laboratory (EDL) from 1969-72, specializing in Army security, Morse code and high frequency radio intercept.

He attended Kent State and Youngstown State universities, majoring in mathematics.

He worked as a union carpenter for 30 years, a career he enjoyed so well, he claimed he never worked a day in his life.

He was full of life and loved being the life of the party. Charles was loved by all who knew him. He was a generous, loving man who found joy in taking care of others in any way he could, which he did until his time on Earth was through. His love and caring nature will live on through his children and grandchildren, for whom he had an immeasurable amount of love. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Charles is survived by a son, Matt (Christiana) Simpson of El Segundo, California; four daughters, Amy (Chris) Panyko-Anderson of Destin, Florida, Adrienne (Ian) Vasil of Warren, Sara (Michael Horvath) Panyko of Warren and Renee (Cole) Panyko-Crawford of Ravenna; a sister, Michelle Pearson of Chattanooga, Tennessee and seven grandchildren, Gilysa, Michael, Carmelo, Callan, Valentina, Lucian and Lilianna.

He was greeted with open arms in Heaven by his parents; a sister, Susan Panyko-Palinkas; the mother of three of his children, Angela C. Enyings and a host of family and friends.

Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Friday, November 29, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Bill Carter officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 29 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, I, Chuck, would like donations to be made to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE #5, Warren, OH 44484, with endless gratitude to Dr. Lori Hemrock and her caring staff for helping me defy the odds.