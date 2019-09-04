Charles P. “Buddy” Hite, Jr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles P. “Buddy” Hite, Jr., 68, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

He was born September 17, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles P. Hite, Sr. and Joanne (Sayers) Hite.

On November 6, 1971, he married the former Luanne Toumazos. They have shared 47 years of marriage and many wonderful memories. They had one daughter, Sarah. He was a loving and devoted husband, daddy, and Papa. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his two granddaughters, Sam and Kait.

He was a 1969 graduate of Lakeview High School and was employed as journeyman electrician for the IBEW Local #573 for 40 years. The union was a big part of his life. During his career he served as the President, Vice President, and Recording Secretary of Local #573. He also served on the Apprenticeship Committee.

He enjoyed golfing and participated in many different golf leagues. Charles was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church.

Charles’ memory will be cherished by his wife, Luanne J. Hite of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Sarah Hite of Cortland, Ohio and grandchildren, Samantha and Kaitlynn. He is survived by his siblings, Dianna (George) Neil, Russell (Lynda) Hite, Tammie (Dave) Williams and Rebecca (Pat) Litowitz; mother-in-law, Mary Toumazoa; brother-in-law, Nicholas (Lidia) Toumazos; sister-in-law, Tina Toumazos, along with many nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his stepmother, Nancy Hite; and a sister, Patricia Hite.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Simeon B. Sibenik will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home immediately following the calling hours.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Twp., Ohio.

