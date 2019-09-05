Charles Osroe Hunt, Sr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Osroe Hunt, Sr. of Warren, Ohio passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

He was born October 31, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Osroe Amos “Jack” Hunt and Evelyn (Blair) Hunt Decker.

Charles worked at the car plant at General Motors Lordstown.

Even though he worked for General Motors, Charles was a diehard Ford fan and drove many Ford’s throughout his life. When Charles wasn’t working on a car, he was always doing something with his hands. He was well known as a jokester and had a ornery quirk about him. Those that knew him will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his son, Chuck O. (Pam) Hunt, Jr. of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Missy (Tyler Sinn) Hunt of Fowler, Ohio; son, Robert Lee Hunt of Champion, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jason (Brittany) Schwab, Zach (Ariel) Hunt and Kayla (Randy) Deweese; two great-grandchildren, Jordan Schwab and Melody Joy Hunt; sisters, Marie Quinby of Champion, Ohio and Eleanor Jeanne (Bill) Wykle of Bazetta, Ohio and his beloved dog, Duchess.

He was preceded in death by his father, Osroe Hunt; mother, Evelyn Decker; stepfather, Roland Decker and his brothers, Walter, Eugene, Raymond and an infant brother, Kenneth Dale Hunt.

Memorial services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel in Bristolville, Ohio on Saturday, September 7 at 11:00 a.m. where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the memorial service time at the cemetery.

The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420 in Charles’ memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.