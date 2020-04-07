Charles M. Johns, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. Johns, Jr., 76, of Warren, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Warren following an extended illness.

He was born December 18, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Charles M. and Margaret E. (Coleman) Johns, Sr.

Charles was a graduate of Wheeling High School and attended West Liberty College.

He was previously employed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Packard, Amweld and Anderson Bus Tours before retiring from the Ohio Department of Transportation as a laborer.

He served in the United States Army from 1963-1966 before becoming a member of Jahovah’s Witnesses.

On September 8, 1968, he married the former Loretta J. Strother and they shared almost 52 years of marriage and wonderful memories together.

Charles was a member of the Niles Congregation of Jahovah’s Wittnesses. Also affectionately known as Big John, CJ, or Chuck, he loved studying and reading the Bible. As one of Jahovah’s Wittnesses for 49 years he enthusiastically shared what he learned from the bible with anyone that would listen.

He also enjoyed photography, bowling, golfing and exploring history.

Besides his wife, Charles is survived by his mother, Margaret E. Johns, of Warren and three children: David Charles (Angelique) Johns, of Rockford, Michigan, Joseph Charles Johns, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Stacie R. Johns, of Youngstown. He also leaves behind a brother, Victor K. Johns, of Warren and a grandson, Alexander Charles Johns, whom he affectionately referred to as “The Prince”.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Private Memorial Services will be held due to the current virus pandemic.

Arrangements for Mr. Johns are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 8, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.