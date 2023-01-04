LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Cecil, 77, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home.

He was born May 8, 1945, in Glendale, West Virginia, the son of the late Roy W. Cecil and the late Mary (Haddox) Cecil.

On December 11, 1965, he married the former Marthie Gray; she preceded him in death August 2, 2016.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Charles was an avid bowler, golfer, member of Westside Maple Leaf, Naus Club, Moose Lodge #186 and First United Methodist Church. He was an avid Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and Browns fan. Charles enjoyed going to Hollywood Gaming casino and loved spending time with his grand dogs and his cats, Midnight and Cali.

Charles was a veteran of the United State Air Force, serving honorably from June 21, 1963 through June 22, 1965.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Mike) Mignogna of Austintown, Ohio and granddogs.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Lordstown Cemetery, Lordstown, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 State Route 165, Canfield, OH 44406, in his memory.

