Charles L. “Buzz” McCracken, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. “Buzz” McCracken, 67, of Warren, passed away on Thursday afternoon, December 26, 2019, at his residence.

“Buzz”, as he was affectionately known, was born on April 10, 1952 in Warren, a son of Charles L. and Nellie Louise (Bryan) McCracken.

He was a 1971 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He was employed as a maintenance worker for Sam’s Club in Niles for the past 20 years.

Buzz enjoyed watching wrestling and NASCAR, especially his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

He is survived by his three sisters; Sharon L. (Myron) Samuels, of Mineral Ridge, Shirley A. Caldwell, of Richmond Hill, Georgia and Barbara E. (Gary) Anderson, of Little Elm, Texas. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews; Diana (Joe) Murphy, Bobby (Alison) Samuels, Andrea (Tim) Walls, Laura (Jamey) Caldwell, Jeff (Rhonda) Caldwell, Jason Anderson and Jamie (Aaron) Wilder; great-nieces and nephews; AJ, David, Will, Katie, Ethan, Tyler, Jauslyn, Jaedyn, Justice, Tanner, Gavin and Kyle and a great-great-nephew, Micah.

Buzz was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue in Warren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Interment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.