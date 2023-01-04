WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Joseph Zimmer, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 25, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Loy J. and the late Anna Marie (Wagner) Zimmer.

On May 9, 1959, he married the former Patricia Ann Thomas. She preceded him in death.

Charles enjoyed reading, watching sports, visiting and talking with people. He was a generous man, giving to many charities.

Charles was a devout catholic and member of St. Mary’s Church and a 65 year member of Local #396 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union.

He is survived by his daughters, Shelly (Scott) Hamler of Newton Falls, Ohio, Kathleen (Frank) Shockey of Akron, Ohio and Suzanne Propst of Girard, Ohio; grandchildren, Jason Propst, Alexandria (Jonny Harper) Propst, Jessica (Jake Koval) Shelko, Kyle Hamler, Bethany and Nicholas Shockey and Olivia (Brent) Lough; great-grandchildren, Daisy, Lilyona, Blake, Branson and Kinsley; and three sisters and one brother.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Zimmer; two sisters; and four brothers.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Francis Katrinak will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren, OH.