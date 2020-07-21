Charles Herbert Winters, West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Herbert Winters, 78, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away on July 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 12, 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Elmer Charles Winters and the late Mary (Rauchfuss) Brown.

On November 16, 1973 he married Susan Gribble.

Charles worked in final repair at General Motors for 40 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan (Gribble) Winters of West Farmington, Ohio, sons, Eric (Rebekah), Charles W. and Joseph Winters, brother, Francis (Judy) Winters, sister, Mary Anne (Norman) Ramage, brother, James Brown, grandchildren Chuckie and Dairrian.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

According to his wishes cremation has taken place.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

