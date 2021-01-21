Charles Henry Blackwood, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Henry Blackwell, Sr., 69, of Warren, Ohio, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



He was born November 16, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Marion E. Blackwell, Sr. and the late Mae Ollie (Boyd) Blackwell.



Charles was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed motorcycles and fishing but above all he loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his children, Charles Henry Blackwell, Jr., George H. Blackwell, Charlene Blackwell, Carla Blackwell, Stacey Askew and Dametrus (Gregory) Brown, all of Warren, Ohio, Letisha (Floyd) Collins of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Ashley (Antron) Naze of Youngstown, Ohio; three sisters, Katherine Ware of Lansing, Michigan, Lillian Carr and Delores Williams, both of Warren, Ohio; 30 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, three brothers, one son-in-law and one grandson.



Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Restoration Christian Fellowship, 760 S. Main Avenue, Warren, where Pastor Elnora Edge will officiate.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Restoration Christian Fellowship.



Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.



Due to the current health crisis, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Henry Blackwell please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.