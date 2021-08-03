Charles H. Vasbinder, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles H. Vasbinder, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Windsor House in Champion.



He was born April 11, 1951, in Providence, Rhode Island, a son of the late Donald E. and Frieda I. (DeCosta) Vasbinder.



Charles was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed as a delivery driver at Kelly Moore Paint Company for 20 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in Pensacola, Florida and Guantanamo Bay Cuba as a helicopter maintenance mechanic.

Charles attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church, he loved photography and spent his retirement with his nieces, nephews and taking care of his dogs.



He is survived by his sister, Patricia (Robert) Hardman of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Donald (Debbie) Vasbinder and Edward Vasbinder both of Warren, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn Hustead.



A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where Pastor Eugene A. Koene will officiate.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

