BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Fred Chilson, 80, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away April 29, 2022 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 22, 1941 in Hartford, Ohio, a son of the late Elmer and Geraldine (Brown) Chilson. On May 4, 1968, he married the former Harlene Mahan.

Charles served his country in the United States Army.

He also worked as a machinist at Packard Electric.

Charles was always on the go, he was a Mason at the Western Reserve Lodge #507 and a member of the Trumbull County Antique Tractor Club.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Charles was an avid sports fan. He also liked mowing grass throughout the neighborhood.

Charles is survived by his daughters, Rachelle (Daryl) Babcock of Champion, and Jaclyn (Lane) Biddle of Homerville, Ohio; sister, Dorothy (Allen) Smith of Orangeville, Ohio; grandson, David (Nicole) Sypert; granddaughters, Maryn and Avery Biddle; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Harlene Chilson; sisters, Betty Wells, Mary Ruth McCarthy, Donna Young and an infant sister.

There will be a gathering of friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.