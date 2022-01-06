Charles F. Lauth, 84, of Kinsman, Ohio passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Hospice House.

He was born February 21, 1937, in Delightful, Ohio, the son of the late Charles F. Lauth, Sr.and the late Clara F. (Kimmel) Lauth.

Charles was a graduate of Chalker High School and was a retiree from Delphi Packard, retiring after 30 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a member of General Assembly Church of God. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, going to flea markets and garage sales and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

He is survived by his step-daughters, Jackie Moody of Bushnell, Florida, Sharon Daisley of Newton Falls, Ohio; four grandchildren; sister, Caroline Vanscoy of Southington, Ohio; brothers, Gordon Lauth of Southington, Ohio and Leonard Lauth of Niles, Ohio and several nieces and a nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Lauth and brothers, Harold, Laddie and Joe Lauth.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.