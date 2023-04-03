WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward Herbster, 78, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 31, 1944, in Orwell, Ohio, a son of the late Ray Herbster and the late Edith (Baker) Herbster.

Charles lived in Colebrook, Ohio area until 1970, when he moved to Warren, Ohio. In 1982, he moved to Tuscan, Arizona and lived there until 1990 when he moved back to the Warren area and lived there until the Lord took him home.

He enjoyed traveling and camping, visiting almost every state. Charles enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing baseball and being with friends and family. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

Charles worked in factories from 1962 until 1970, when he went to work for B&O Railroad. While on the Warren Township Fire Department, he became an EMT and began working for Action Ambulance. He became a paramedic in 1981 and moved to Tuscan, Arizona, where he worked for Kord’s Ambulance. Charles eventually moved back to Ohio and worked for Action Ambulance until there closing in 2014, then becoming EMT.

Charles was a member of the American Legion Post #540 and served in the Army National Guard 107 Armored Cav. from 1964-1970.

He is survived by his three children, Deborah Connell, Brian Herbster and Gregory (Sandra) Herbster all of Oklahoma City; five stepchildren, Ted (Kristine) Speerstra of Gaylord, Michigan, Donald (Kerri) Speerstra of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, Pamela (Terry) Dial of Warren, Ohio, Jeanette Krasinski of Van Couver, Washington and Bradly Krasinski of Warren, Ohio, all of whom he loved like his own children; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Marcia) of Rosemount, Minnesota, Donald (Bernadette), Roger (Allynne) and Kenneth (Annette) all of Orwell, Ohio.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Northeast Christian Church.

Visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Northeast Christian Church.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greene Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.