CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Stein, 85, of Cortland, passed away Thursday morning, January 6, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 9, 1936 in Warren, to the late Arthur and Mildred (Gillette) Stein.

Chuck graduated from Howland High School in 1954, where he was the President of Student Senate, Captain of the baseball and basketball team, Boys State, President of High Y and worked as a stock boy at Warner’s Department Store. After graduating high school, Chuck spent time in Florida playing baseball for the Boston Red Sox farm team. He then attended Youngstown College and was a member of the Varsity Baseball team, Varsity Y and Alpha Mu.

After college, Chuck became a business entrepreneur; from operating the Gillette Nursing Home with his mother, to building several additional nursing facilities, apartment buildings and restaurants.

He married Janet Lee (Rising) Stein on August 30, 1958. They shared a beautiful 62 years of marriage and memories together.

Chuck was charismatic, charming and loved by so many. He was a true family man and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, racing and owning standardbred horses, watching and attending all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet and will be missed dearly by his four children, Charles E. (Ruth) Stein, Jr. of North Bloomfield, Douglas A. (Natalie) Stein of Champion, Todd H. (Julieanne) Stein of Cortland and Amy E. (Mark) Waid of Cortland. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren, Jeffrey, Taylor, Alexandra, Brooke, Caroline, Mark, Meg, Madalyn, Molly and RJ, as well as one great-granddaughter, Adalaide.

He will be celebrated in a private family ceremony with a memorial dinner to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Howland Community Church.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

