WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sorrow we announce that Charles “Charlie” Fisher, 73, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 19, 1949, in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late Douglas E. Fisher and the late Mary L. Rose Fisher.

Charles was employed as a data base technician at Packard Electric for 17 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Vietnam War and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a member of the Masonic Order and enjoyed photography and traveling with Carol.

Charles is survived by a brother, George Fisher of Bradenton, Florida; partner in life, Carol Barrett of Warren, Ohio; and two grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth; and a brother, John.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

