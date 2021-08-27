Charles E. “Chuck” Gould, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Chuck” Gould, Jr., 74, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



He was born January 27, 1947, in Elkins, West Virgina (Randolph County), the son of the late Charles E. Gould, Sr. and Alee (White) Gould.



On July 30, 1966, he married the former Connie Frances Gill. They have shared 55 years of marriage and many wonderful memories with family and friends.



He was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and retired from Delphi (Packard Electric) after nearly 36 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a genuine patriot.



Charles enjoyed playing golf frequently, spending quality time with family and friends as well as phone calls, video chats and “snuggle” time with his children and grandchildren.



Charles is survived by his wife, Connie Gould of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Angela (Bryan) Gould-Gill of Petal, Mississippi; son, Trenton E. (Kristina) Gould of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; sister, Latricia Harper; brother, Anthony (Patricia) Gould and grandchildren, Jared, Deven, Brady, Reese, Kiley and Elijah. He was lovingly known by all his grandchildren as “pap”.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bridget Fatany.



There will be a private service for family held at the Victory Christian Center Warren Campus with Pastor Rob Bateman officiating.



Entombment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, where military honors will be observed.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the AMVETS National Service Foundation at .



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, Warren.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.