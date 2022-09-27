WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.

Doug worked at Republic Steel, WCI and LTV, retiring in 2011.

He was a member of Beacon of Hope Baptist Church.

Doug enjoyed woodworking, fishing and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Hardesty Molesy of Warren, Ohio; son, Richard P. Molesy of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; daughter, Tonya D. (Mark) Molesy Sharp of Moore, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are a sister, Kathryn Grimm of West Virginia and brothers, Jameson “Tim” Gibson of Warren, Ohio, Jessie Gibson of Warren, Ohio and Gary Gibson of Morgantown, West Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Douglas Molesy; sister, Sandra High and two brothers, Kenneth Molesy and James Gibson, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Beacon of Hope Baptist Church.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday, September 30, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Beacon of Hope Baptist Church, in his memory.

