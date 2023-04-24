DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Clifford Roudebush, 64 of Diamond, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at UH Portage Medical Center.

He was born November 20, 1958 in Frankfurt, Germany, a son of the late Willard James and the late Irene E.L. (Racklef) Roudebush.

On August 12, 1995 he married Christine L. Moody and they have spent the last 27 years together happily married.

Charles was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School class of 1976.

He worked as a manager at several local restaurants including Sunrise Inn, Ground Round, Red Lobster and Cracker Barrel for over 40 years.

When he wasn’t working he took pride in his home and his family. He was a kind, warm and caring person who enjoyed helping others. Charles also had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He was an avid sports fan, who knew the statistics for all the sports teams, especially football.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Christine L Moody-Roudebush; children, Kara Roudebush, Kurtis (Angelina) Roudebush and Rachel Moody; siblings, Donald Roudebush and Linda (Bruce) Losey, as well as grandchildren, Saniya, Jalissa, James, Lilee, Ava and Savannah.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frederick Roudebush.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

