WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Herman Anthony, 76, of Warren, Ohio, passed on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 25, 1946 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles Monroe Anthony and the late Betty Jean Allshouse Anthony.

On February 15, 1970, he married Maryann Stambolia and they have spent the last 52 years together.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam.

Chuck worked as a furniture mover at Bock Transfer and Storage for over 20 years.

Charles was a member of Eagles Post 540 out of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania.

He loved music and played rhythm guitar and bluegrass. He was a big supporter of the Cleveland Browns and Indians. Chuck also used to play horseshoes and was a member of the Ohio Dart Association.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Maryann Anthony of Warren, Ohio; children, Chris (Linda) Gabrielson of Madison, Ohio, Cindy (Kevin) Creak of Warren, Ohio and Ursula (William) Graham of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Bob, Cheryl, Linda, Pam, Ed and Sherry; five grandchildren, Kirstan, Jessica, Kevin, Anthony and Jonathon, as well as three great-grandchildren with one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; child, Carrie Anthony and siblings, Marge, Carl, Karen and Wanda.

A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 starting at 2:00 p.m. at his brother Ed’s house, 1105 Wakefield Road, Leavittsburg, OH 44430.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with the arrangements for cremation.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.