Charles A. “Dutch” Middleton, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. “Dutch” Middleton, 83, of Leavittsburg, died early Sunday morning, October 24, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

“Dutch”, as he was affectionately known, was born May 12, 1938 in Lisbon, a son of the late Charles H. and Phylena (Locke) Middleton.

He was a 1957 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and worked for the Copperweld Steel Corporation in Warren for 30 years, retiring in 1989. He then worked as a truck driver for Wire Express in Warren for 17 years, retiring in 2006.

Dutch married the former Betty Jean Hedrick on August 10, 1957. They shared 50 years of marriage and a lifetime of happy memories together. She preceded him in death January 24, 2008.

He was a member of the Life Church of Leavittsburg, the NRA and the North American Hunting & Fishing Clubs. He was an avid outdoorsman and also served his community as a Lieutenant with the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Dutch is survived by his five children, Timothy (Tamara) Middleton, Robert (Diana) Middleton and Tammy Klinefelter, all of Warren, Michelle (Michael) Morphy of Spokane, Washington and Terri Hughes of Leavittsburg. He also leaves behind a brother, Patrick Middleton of Champion; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and his loving companion of many years, Dhina Hoffman of Goshen, Indiana.

Besides his wife and parents, Dutch was preceded in death by a brother, Robert G. Middleton and three sisters, Rosetta Jones, JoAn Fairchild and Patricia Cox.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, at the Life Church of Leavittsburg, 610 S. Leavitt Road, Leavittsburg, OH 44430, with Pastor Rodney Mullins officiating. Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to the service.

He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Life Church of Leavittsburg or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Middleton are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.