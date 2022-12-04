WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Troy, 80, of Warren, Ohio, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born October 20, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul William Thigpen and the late Mary Ellen (Drummond) Thigpen.

She was a graduate of Howland High School class of 1960.

She is survived by her son, Samuel David Troy and daughter, Rosemary Cibella.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated, with arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

