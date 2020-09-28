Charlene G. King, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene G. King, 74, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born January 26, 1946, in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Junior L. and Willa (Swiger) Yeater.

On June 11, 1966, Charlene married Thomas G. King and they shared over 50 years of marriage until his passing June 4, 2017.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Paula (Donald) Waugh of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Joseph (Cindy) King of Palmetto, Florida, Terry (Sharon) King of Warren, Ohio and Willa (Jason) Charvat of Leavittsburg, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Yeater of Warren, Ohio and sister, Lotus Yeater of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren, OH 44481.

Family and friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

