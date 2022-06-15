WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother and sister, Ms. Charlene D. Blackwell. Charlene departed this life on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

She was born on October 7, 1973 in Warren, Ohio to the late Charles H. Blackwell, Sr. and Patricia A. Blackwell.

Charlene worked various caregiving jobs.

She enjoyed poetry and spending time with family and friends.

She leaves to mourn her death three sons, Charles T. Blackwell, Tre’San D.D. Blackwell and Jordan D.R. Blackwell, all of Warren; her only daughter, Parys I. Blackwell of Warren; two brothers, Charles H. Blackwell, Jr. and George H. Blackwell, both of Warren; five sisters, Carla R. Blackwell, Stacey Askew and Dametrus Brown (Gregory), all of Warren, Letisha E. Collins (Floyd) of Columbus and Ashley Naze (Antron) of Youngstown; seven grandsons, two granddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who are going to genuinely miss her.

She is preceded in death by both her parents; a nephew, Ramone J. White and brother-in-law, Alfonso Askew.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 16 at 12:00 p.m. at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, 760 Main Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

Family will be receiving other family and friends at the Best Western Hotel Ballroom located at 136 N. Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.