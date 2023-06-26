NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chantelle Marie Stiles Croff, 42, of Niles, OH passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at her home. She is no longer suffering and finally at peace.

She was born July 11, 1980, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank W. Stiles and Deborah A. (Ditcher) Aurilio.

Chantelle enjoyed drawing and was an artist.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Deborah A. (Gabe) Aurilio of Niles, Ohio; son, Michael Croff of Niles, Ohio; daughter, Desirae Limbeck; sister, Mariah Stiles of Austintown, Ohio; aunt and uncle, June (Dana) Ditcher of Austintown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank W. Stiles.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

