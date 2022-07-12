MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecil W. Bayley, 52, of Masury, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born January 11, 1970, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Howard and the late Margaret (Plotner) Bayley.

On November 14, 1994, he married the former Charlene Marsh. They shared 27 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of Bristol High School.

Cecil was a laborer at Kraftmaid and was a volunteer at Arkansas Fire Department.

He enjoyed woodworking, art drawing, crafting, making knives, helping others and playing with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene (Marsh) Bayley of Masury, Ohio; children, Stephen Adkins of Warren, Ohio, Kimberly (Chris) Tingley of Bryant, Arkansas, Kayla (Anthony) Lough of Masury, Ohio and Michael Bunea of Girard, Ohio; brother, Russell (Paula) Bayley of Warren, Ohio; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, George, Donna, Howard and Christine.

A service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

